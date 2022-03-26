Saudi Arabia allows women to perform Umrah without male guardians

News DeskMarch 26, 2022
Dubai: Saudi Arabia will allow women aged 18 to 65 to perform the Umrah pilgrimage without a male guardian, known as a “mahram,” on the condition that they are part of a group, local media reported.

The new decision, announced by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, requires women applying for Umrah or Hajj pilgrimage to be partially vaccinated (one dose). They must also be free of any diseases. Residents from inside the Kingdom and Saudi citizens, who had not performed Hajj during the last 5 years, can register for this year’s Hajj.

 

