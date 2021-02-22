Saudi Arabia to boost space funding with eye on Moon and Mars

Saudi Arabia will take steps to increase investment in the space sector, according to reports of the latest meeting of the Saudi Space Commission.

The commission is working with the Saudi Investment Ministry and Public Investment Fund and is weeks away from launching a new organisation to focus on encouraging investment in the space field, the Saudi-owned Asharq Al Awsat newspaper quoted chairman Prince Sultan bin Salman as saying.

Prince Sultan said that besides securing funds, the new entity will enable the involvement of SMEs, the daily reported, citing a statement from the commission after its fourth board meeting.

