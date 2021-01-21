MINISTER OF TELECOMMUNICATION AND TECHNOLOGY ASKED SIERRA LEONE FOR ICT HELP AND PERMISSION TO USE IT’S .SL TOP LEVEL DOMAIN

HARGEISA — On January 21, 2020, the Minister of Telecommunication and Technology, Dr. Abdiweli Soufi Jibril sent a Letter of Intent to the Sierra Leone Minister of Information and Communication Mr. Mohamed Rahman Swaray asking for help and collaboration as well as the use of the top-level domain .sl which is registered for the government of Sierra Leone.

“We, the Ministry of information and Communication Technologies of Somaliland, would like to submit this Letter of Intent (Lol) to acquire your support and collaboration in the ICT industry, including having a commercial partnership with your esteemed office regarding the internet Top Level Domain.” Dr. Abdiweli wrote.