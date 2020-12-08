Somalia: US must not abandon civilian victims of its air strikes after troop withdrawal

The US military must not wash its hands of international legal obligations towards civilian victims of US air strikes in Somalia, Amnesty International said, following a Pentagon announcement that troops will be removed by January 2021.

Following weeks of speculation about the change in policy, the US Department of Defense issued a press release on 4 December saying US Africa Command (AFRICOM) would “reposition the majority of personnel and assets out of Somalia by early 2021”.

Withdrawal of ground troops does not necessarily mean an end to US military action in Somalia, which has included dozens of air strikes each year, many originating from bases outside of Somalia. Previous Amnesty International research has shown how these strikes have repeatedly resulted in civilian deaths and injuries, including as a result of attacks which appear to have violated international humanitarian law.

“Whether or not US ground troops leave Somalia, AFRICOM must immediately implement a strategy to ensure that it does not abandon any progress made towards accountability for US military actions – including their reporting on civilian casualty allegations,” said Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International’s Director for East and Southern Africa.

Read More on :–