Somaliland grand Sultan the late Sultan Mohamed Sultan Abdiqadir was buried in Hargeisa

Somaliland head of state his Excellency Musa Bihi Abdi has led thousands of mourners in a state burial accorded the senior-most traditional leader in Somaliland, the late Sultan Mohamed sultan Abdulqadir that happened at the Central Business District of Somaliland capital city, Hargeisa. The President Muse Abdi on behalf of the Somaliland government and public sent his condolence to family of Sultan Mohamed. The president prayed to Allah to rest the departed leader’s soul in eternal peace. In this regard, the president has sent both his heartfelt condolence and on behalf of the government and people of Somaliland to the family, relatives, colleagues, and friends of the late Sultan and wishing them to have stronger faith during the trying moment of the bereavement. Hargeisa. In line with traditional customs and culture of the Eidagale clan, Sultan Daoud Sultan Mohamed Sultan Abdiqadir was crowned by the clan to follow the traditional practice of the clan originated by the late Sultan Mohamed Sultan Abdiqadir.

The President on the other hand prayed to God to guide the newly enthroned Sultan Daoud Sultan Mohamed who was next in the hierarchy line hence the eldest son of the late Sultan, and bestow wisdom on his new challenges. . Immediately upon being informed of the demise of the late Sultan Mohamed, the president sent his initial condolences hence noted the historical mordant roles the departed leader played in the pacification of the nation’s communities, setting cohesive and harmonious stability in the country. Sultan Mohamned Sultan was buried y in Hargeisa according to Islamic rites with thousands of Somaliland people paying their last respect to Somaliland Grand Sultan. The late Sulan Mohamed Sultan Abdiqadir was in his own right an engineer and an intellectual.

Likewise, Waddani leader Abdirahman Abdillahi Irro and UCID leader Eng Faisal Ali Warabe were amongst those who registered their condolences to the bereaved family at the graveside. Large crowd of traditional leaders leading by Sultan Hassan Sultan Abdillahi, the mayor of Somaliland capital, Abdurrahman Mahmoud Aidiid, Deputy mayor, Abdiaziz Mohamoud Hashi, government officials, representatives for Somaliland two chamber of parliament, Somaliland businesses community, Somaliland civil societies and thousands of Somaliland population and representatives from Somaliland neighboring countries in particular Ethiopia have participated the historic funeral which was rare in the history of horn of Africa. The late Sultan Mohamed Sultan Abdiqadir was the most well-known grand Sultan among Somali speaking people across the world. He was a pillar and architect of the tradition-based conflict resolution mechanism that built concrete foundations for peace in Somaliland.

Death involves always pain and sorrows, however, we are all transit in the world as nothing is permanent in the world with the exception of death. The relationship between Somaliland and Great Britain being old over centuries, UK resident representative Robert Stuart on behalf on his government has sent condolences message to the government and the people for the death of Somaliland Grand Sultan, Sultan Mohamed Sultan Abdi-Qadir who died in Hargeisa on Thursday, February, 12, 2021. UK government condolences message to the people of Somaliland translate the deep relationship between the two governments, Somaliland and UK and the two people. The historic relationship between the United Kingdom has started when a representative from UK government has signed protection treaties for six Somaliland tribal chiefs that represented the entire Somaliland population across the country.

The two countries historical relationship is documented in the British archives, the British library, London museum and other UK historical records. The two countries, Somaliland and UK are proud the aging relationship between the two countries based on deep commitment which is unshakable under any circumstance being historic. In line with traditional customs and culture, Sultan Daoud Sultan Mohamed Sultan Abdiqadir was crowned by the clan originated by the late Sultan Mohamed Sultan Abdiqadir. The late Sultan Mohamed was a key figure in Somaliland’s tradition and a cornerstone of peace agreements that have lasted to this day, and was a great cultural leader in Somali society, particularly in Somaliland. Historically, the first sultan for this clan Known as Sultan Gulaid was crowned in the early 18th century. We beg from Al-Mighty Allah, the merciful to reward Sultan Mohamed to his paradise Janata Fardowsa. Amin. Inna ilahi wa inaa la rajacuun.

Ismail Lugweyne