5.7 Future Research Directions This study opens several avenues for future investigation: Wider Geographic Scope Future research could explore the impact of digitalization across different regions, including rural areas of Somaliland, to understand how access disparities influence interpersonal relationships and mental health outcomes. Larger and More Diverse Samples With only 44 participants, this study provides a preliminary view. Expanding the sample size and including diverse age groups, educational backgrounds, and occupational sectors would improve generalizability. Longitudinal Studies A longitudinal approach could reveal how digital habits evolve over time and their long-term effects on communication patterns and mental well-being, particularly among younger users. Qualitative Insights Incorporating interviews or focus groups would offer deeper insights into the emotional nuances of digital interactions, which may not be fully captured through quantitative surveys alone. Cultural and Generational Dynamics Future studies should examine how cultural values and generational differences shape perceptions of digital communication, especially between youth and elders in Somali communities. Impact of Specific Digital Platforms Exploring the differing effects of platforms like WhatsApp, TikTok, Facebook, and Telegram could reveal how each tool contributes uniquely to either social connection or psychological strain.