5.7 Future Research Directions This study opens several avenues for future investigation: Wider Geographic Scope Future research could explore the impact of digitalization across different regions, including rural areas of Somaliland, to understand how access disparities influence interpersonal relationships and mental health outcomes. Larger and More Diverse Samples With only 44 participants, this study provides a preliminary view. Expanding the sample size and including diverse age groups, educational backgrounds, and occupational sectors would improve generalizability. Longitudinal Studies A longitudinal approach could reveal how digital habits evolve over time and their long-term effects on communication patterns and mental well-being, particularly among younger users. Qualitative Insights Incorporating interviews or focus groups would offer deeper insights into the emotional nuances of digital interactions, which may not be fully captured through quantitative surveys alone. Cultural and Generational Dynamics Future studies should examine how cultural values and generational differences shape perceptions of digital communication, especially between youth and elders in Somali communities. Impact of Specific Digital Platforms Exploring the differing effects of platforms like WhatsApp, TikTok, Facebook, and Telegram could reveal how each tool contributes uniquely to either social connection or psychological strain.
Tirada dadka ku dhintay iska horimaadyada ka socda gobolka koonfureed ee Suweida ee dalka Suuriya, oo u dhexeeya dagaalyahanno ka tirsan beesha Druze iyo qabiilooyinka Bedouin, ayaa sii korortay.
Tirada dhimashada ayaa haatan ka badan 100 qof, sida uu BBC-da u sheegay Rami Abdul Rahman, agaasimaha Xarunta Xuquuqda Aadanaha ee Suuriya.
Wasaaradda Difaaca ee Suuriya ayaa sheegtay in 18 ka mid ah ciidamada ammaanka lagu dilay gobolka Suweida kadib markii ay la kulmeen “weerarro khiyaano ahaa oo kaga yimid koox hubeysan oo sharci-darro ah, xilli cutubyo ka tirsan ciidanka ay wadeen hawl-qaran oo lagu xallinayo khilaafka laguna sugayo xasilloonida.”
Sida ay Waaxda Warfaafinta iyo Isgaarsiinta ee Wasaaradda Difaaca Suuriya u sheegtay BBC Carabi, “Ciidanka milatariga iyo kuwa ammaanka gudaha ayaa farageliyey deegaannada uu iska horimaadku ka socdo, kaas oo u dhexeeya beelo wada dega galbeedka gobolka Suweida iyo kooxo kale oo kasoo jeeda gobolkaas,” si loo joojiyo dagaalka.
Wasaaradda Difaaca ayaa sidoo kale sheegtay in “hawlgallo nadiifin ah ay haatan socdaan si kooxahaas loosoo qabto, ammaanka iyo xasilloonidana loogu soo celiyo gobolka, isla markaana meesha looga saaro hubka si aan kala sooc lahayn loogu faafiyey gobolka.”