Independence of the Republic of Somaliland is an Eternal Preposition that is Non-Negotiable and Irreversible: No One/Force No Matter How Strong has the Ability to Reverse It

Independence and Freedom Quotes

“There is nothing in the World more Precious than Independence. Independence without freedom is worse than no independence” Ho Chi Minh.

“Better to die fighting for freedom then be a prisoner all the days of your life.”

Bob Marley

“Freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed.” Dr. Martin Luther King

“I prefer liberty with danger to peace with slavery”

Jean-Jacques Rousseau

“Gobanimoy Waxaad Gudiyo Waxaad Gashaba Garanay oo Ruugnay” Hassan Sh. Muumin

Introduction

I do not even want to mention his name a gentleman who recently dares to talk about unity with Somalia a nominal place that was a non-existent entity for about thirty years. He was dreaming about having a unity party he will like to register in the Republic of Somaliland. This guy forgot the betrayal, the discrimination and the atrocities that has inflicted on Somaliland and its people between 1960 and 1990. I think this man is out of his mind, day dreaming, or outright crazy. I believe even mentioning such party is repulsive, offensive, bringing nightmares, nasty memories and his pipe dream is nothing but an exercise on futility. Such so called party will never happen in Somaliland. Somaliland’s decision to a so-called unity with Somalia was related with a pipe dream called greater Somalia, not different than another defunct pipe dream called Arab nationalism espoused vigorously by the likes of Jamal Abdi Nassir and others. The so-called greater Somalia pipe dream was composed of five states. There was nothing special being unified with Italian Somaliland. It is important to note that Somalilanders are more cultural, historical, commercial, and kinship relationship with Djibouti and the Ethiopia-occupied Somali territory. The people of Somaliland went through 30 years of struggle to gain back their independence and have sacrificed thousands of martyrs. Somaliland went through a war of independence that is similar to the freedom movements that liberated Eritrea from Ethiopia, Vietnam from three colonial/imperial powers and Cuba from a puppet regime and others. The people of Somaliland will never support a so-called unity with Somalia. They are not ready to throw away their independence and freedom again. Today Somaliland is more powerful than what it was agitating for its independence in the 1980s and more than ready to defend their country, land and independence again. There are only two options that can happen between the Republic of Somaliland and the nominal and on paper state of Somalia. We could be two independent states that recognize each other and have normal relationship or two states in a perpetual state of war just like the two Koreas, and I personally believe the most likely scenario that may transpire between Republic of Somaliland and Somalia is the latter which is where we were for the last thirty years. There is nothing more precious, priceless and important than independence and freedom. Independence is something that gives individuals the right to choose their government, the right to express their own ideas, assemble freely, freedom to choose their leaders, and freedom for life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness which are some of the tenants enshrined in American declaration of independence. Somaliland will never unify with anyone and doing that means discarding our hard earned independence and freedom. That is tantamount to throwing away our independence and becoming subservient to others, and that will never happen.

