Abiy Ahmed is presiding over an Ethiopia in crossroads: He is not in a position to Bring Farmajo a man nominally presiding over a non-existent state to the Republic of Somaliland

Introduction/ background information

The people of the Republic of Somaliland categorically and unequivocally rejected Abiy Ahmed’s naiveté to bring Farmajo to Somaliland. Abiy Ahmed’s adventure to this unchartered territory is meaningless, symbolic and unacceptable. Abiy Ahmed you better put your burning house in order. Sir, “I have the pleasure to inform you that the fact clouds of uncertainty civil and communal strife are hanging over Ethiopia.” Abiy Ahmed is neither maverick democracy agent nor a real revolutionary, he is nothing but another EPRDP member and ideologue who is disguised as a change agent.

To date the EPRDF coalition was the country’s dominant party since 1991, but is no longer so. There is a great deal of turmoil, tension and instability all over Ethiopia. One should take a note Ethiopia was never a country that has any form of democratic tradition. Ethiopia in most of its history was a backward autocratic state primarily rules and dominated primarily by one group-the Amhara, and to a less extent by the Tigray. The EPRDF coalition took over Ethiopia following a long a vicious war where the EPLF has defeated the Ethiopian military. In 1991 Eritrea has completed liberated its territory and at the same time the Tigrayan TPLF has also takeover the rest of Ethiopia and formed a coalition made of primarily four ethnic groups: the Amhara, Tigray, Oromo, and what they called the Southern Nationalities. The Tigrayans only make up an estimated 6% of the population, but since 1991 they hold strong control over the Ethiopian politics, economy and military. In 2018, however, a significant paradigm shift happened within the EPRDP coalition, when an Oromo was selected as prime minister, because it was the majority party that has the power to select the prime minister. After the former prime minister resigned over the apparent failure to address grievances that had motivated anti-government protests since 2015, the EPRDF elected an ethnic Oromo, Ahmed Abbey to be the Ethiopia prime minister. The Oromo are presumed to be largest ethnic group, said to be about 35% of Ethiopia’s population. It is worth noting that Abiy Ahmed has undertaken some modest political and economic reforms.

The good things he did included the loosening of the government grip on state security, invited political and armed opposition groups to return back to Ethiopia, freed thousands of political prisoners and allowed some individual and media freedom. Moreover, he signed peace treaty with Eritrea. Despite all that he still faces significant important challenges, as epitomized by the coup attempt in Amhara State of mid 2019. All ethnic groups and especially the Oromo, Amhara, Tigrai, and others are unhappy. Moreover, there is a state of unrest and uncertainty throughout most of the country. Last but not the least it is completely unclear if general election set to happen in 2020 will take place or not. Note Ethiopia has very little election infrastructure as the country has no democratic tradition.

From that back drop it is clear Abiy Ahmed do not have the ability to bring together Somaliland a democratic country that is more stable, and more democratic than both Ethiopia and Somalia. Somalia today is a state on paper only; it is a non-functioning entity on life support just existing with the help of a dysfunctional UN and others. Lately the world is becoming more weary of Somalia a place on life support for about 30 years. Moreover, like Eritrea Somaliland has defeated Somalia in a 20 year revolutionary war where hundreds of thousands of people have perished. Therefore, It just naiveté at best and stupid on the part Abiy Ahmed at worst to say “I will like to bring Farmajo whose uncle was the culprit who ordered the carpet bombing of Somaliland wholesale to Hargeisa. Somalilanders rejected such nonsense categorically and Farmajo will never set foot on Somaliland soil.

Prof. Suleiman Egeh a freelance writer and a senior science instructor