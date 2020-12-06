SOMALILAND PEACE AND MILK

Ahmed Muxumed Good, Shimbir ayaa laga hayaa hawraartan….”Ayaan Daranaa Dhulkaygu, Abaal Daranaa Dadkiisu, Ilaahay Markuu Wax Siiyay, Ilowsha Dhowaa Saboolku”. Ilaahay abwaankaa isaga iyo dhamaan dadkeenii how naxariisto………?

Look around you, Observe your City, “ HARGEISA”, you are living in. Can you feel the beating of a thousand desperate hearts?…Can you see the fear for tomorrow in the looks of People? Can you hear the cries of a thousand mothers who are losing their children each day?…

Now ask yourself, is this the place where you always wanted to live? Is this the place where each child expects to grow up when they open their innocent eyes and see the world for the first time? Are you able to look in the eyes of those children without the feeling of shame for this reality full of evil, which they have to face? Is this what we “ Somalilanders” have prepared for them throughout months and years?.

We can not deny the simple truth that we were the ones who have been constantly shaping this reality. But another simple truth is that it is not too late to change something. We can make this City “ HARGEISA” a btter place if we try. So why not to create good instead of evil.? Why not to make peace instead of war? Why not to spread love and compassion instead of hate and arrogance?

No one is born with evil within. We are born, filled with love towards everyone and everything around us. But instead of just following our hearts full of light, we keep feeding ourselves with darkness over and over again. When did we stop to judge our brothers and Sisters by their Tribe? What urged us to acknowledge someone as an enemy just because of the place they were born in? Is not Somaliland the only place all of us were born in?

WHY WOULD NOT WE START MAKING THIS COUNTRY, “SOMALILAND” A BETTER PLACE BY CREATING PEACE AND COMPASSION?. AND FINALLY, WHY WOULD NOT WE EARN THE RIGHT TO LOOK AT OUR CHILDREN’S EYES WITH THE FEELING OF PRIDE FOR THE COUNTRY WE HAVE BUILT FOR THEM?

THINK ABOUT THESE QUESTIONS AND, NO DOUDT,YOU WILL FIND THE ANSWERS. BECAOUSE THE ANSWERS TO THOSE QUESTIONS ARE BURIED DEEP INSIDE EACH ONE OF US. AND WE WILL DISCOVER THOSE ANSWERS AS SOON AS WE DISPEL THE DUST OF EVIL AND HATE FROM OUR HEARTS.

ANIIS A. ESSA

SOMALILAND ADVOCACY GROUP

GOLJANO, SOMALILAND