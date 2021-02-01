Time running out on Somalia’s troubled vote as citizens express frustration
MOGADISHU, Somalia — As Somalia marks three decades since a dictator fell and chaos engulfed the country, the government is set to hold a troubled national election. Or is it?
Two regional states refuse to take part, and time is running out before the Feb. 8 date when mandates expire. A parliament resolution allows President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and lawmakers to remain in office, but going beyond Feb. 8 brings “an unpredictable political situation in a country where we certainly don’t need any more of that,” United Nations special representative James Swan said this week.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/africa/somalia-faces-troubled-national-election-as-time-runs-out/2021/01/30/1c0b2140-62d7-11eb-a177-7765f29a9524_story.html