Aid spending in Africa must be African-led – it needs a Black Lives Matter reckoning

While the US continues to reckon with its long-simmering struggle against racial injustice, it is important to remember that racism is not just a homegrown problem – we are also exporting it.

As we begin 2021, global philanthropy has an opportunity to address this.

In the US, black-led organisations are on average 24% smaller in terms of revenue, with 76% less unrestricted funding – the gold standard of grant-making. If you are a woman of colour leading a nonprofit, your odds of being funded are even lower, with a minuscule 0.6% of foundation funding targeted at this group.