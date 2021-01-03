Somaliland’s dilemma: They say, “When you are in Rome, do as the Romans do.”

Ismail Omer Guelleh is out to cripple Somaliland foreign policy as always. The black fox is meddling in the internal affairs as well, and the Ethio-Egyptian troubled diplomatic relations over the Nile caused emotional incontinence, stress buildup and frustration in Somaliland’s authorities.

The tiny neighboring country of city-state (Djibouti – formerly French Somaliland) is at the throat of Somaliland ever since the declaration of withdrawal act from the unsuccessful attempt to unify with Mogadishu and intensifies its efforts to destabilize Biixi’s government.

Somaliland is the icon of democracy in the black continent and the beacon of Africa for succeeding how to make conflict resolutions to achieve a lasting peace in the horn of Africa, a region plagued by warring tribes, civil wars mainly caused after the fall of late General Mohamed Siyad Barre of Somalia. Somaliland witnessed mass killings against the civilians, businessmen/women, intellectuals, and the people who lived in the northern parts of Somalia proper. It was a government war against its own people. Survivors and the injured are still suffering from emotional and psychological trauma of what had happened to them and to their loved ones back then.

Risen from the ashes of the war of 1988, Somaliland achieved peace and prosperity by the endeavors of the elderly, the heads of tribes known as sultans, and the victorious Somali National Movement (SNM) by signing an accord to establish a shared government. This was a historic moment for Somaliland to deal things sensibly and realistically in a way that is based on practical rather than theoretical considerations. Everyone was on boat and within a short period of time the people chose their first head of state without bloodshed and no opposing parts. The world expressed warm approval or admiration for Somaliland. Praise be to God and to the people of Somaliland who had a tradition of solving their own problems.

However, Ismail Omer Guelleh, once a goon, always a goon, was always there more vigilant than a vulture soaring in the sky looking for prey. Ismail Omar Guelleh who in this short article is referred to as the black fox in the coastal barren lands and burned black mountains of Djibouti is trying to put Somaliland in a hellhole thousands of feet deep. Though it was not an easy task in the era of President M.I. Egal and Dahir Rayaale Kahin, malicious intentions of the goons in the French Somali coast were never achieved, curtailed and were close to mission impossible. Everything was filtered out. The Secret Service Department was more productive comparatively.

As the economic development in Somaliland is taking baby-steps to maintain the payroll for civil employees, the security forces including the military, the police, and to run the daily activities of the government; many of the willy-nilly elected representatives became a shadow of their former self. Almost half of them and many former and present ministers, travelling with Djibouti diplomatic passports, are on the payroll of Djibouti National Security Service. Djibouti is milking the law makers of Somaliland. Can you imagine? How does this happen?

Yes, the upper echelons of the government and many of the famous sultans are cooperating with the thugs running the government of Djibouti. And many of those, sold-out to Farmaajo, have guilty conscience barking Somaliland is not doing enough, while aiding and abetting a crime against their own people for a day’s lunch and a hotel room for a night. The government of Somaliland is too weak to talk about what is necessary and close the fox hole, and has no balls to say, “You are either with us or against us,” to those who betrayed Somaliland and the Djibouti goons.

Can you believe the tears in the eyes of the crocodile hosting Somaliland-Somalia mediation talks. Guelleh denied the existence of Somaliland while he was born in a barrio of Hargeisa in the coastal region of Zeila. Guelleh created a sizable mass of people in Somaliland offering them Djibouti citizenship to increase his influence in the region and gaining a lot of voters in Somaliland in his favor. Thousands of ballot boxes are sent to Somaliland to be filled out for Guelleh in his re-election bid each time. That is why the President of Somaliland was summoned to Djibouti after six long years of border closure as Guelleh’s re-election is coming soon. So, who needs who? Something is not right!

Guelleh is a terrible nightmare to Somaliland and to his own people. Djibouti has a ton of Somalia spy (NISA) agents pissing in Somaliland’s backyard and Guelleh is telling President Biixi, it is raining outside. Djibouti turned into a pigsty of all sorts. Call it a sixth sense, anxiety, or fear, the people of Somaliland have been raked on the face by Ismail Omar Guelleh nearly three decades.

Djibouti has been at proxy war with Somaliland, but one thing is true President Biixi is unlike the late President Egal who closed the border for three months after Hassan Guuleed Abtidoon announced that the ban of travelers to and from Somaliland has been lifted.

Erigabo and Sool regions are always hotbeds for possible skirmishes of tribal wars over disagreements on whose side they are. What is happening in Dhulbahante land is freaking out Somaliland. President Saeed Deni of Puntland was summoned to Djibouti a while ago to stir fry sauce in the eastern regions as Somaliland is getting ready for elections this year. There are a series of events that will undeniably lead to war between Somalia and Somaliland.

Somaliland should take sides over Egypt-Ethiopia row. Now the Egyptians are asking Somaliland for help, it is high time the authorities of the Republic of Somaliland stop blabbering foolishly about the troubled diplomatic relationship of Ethiopia and Egypt. It looks like the Egyptians are coming out of deep sedation to establish a relationship with Somaliland. This is all about interests and Somaliland knows well where Egypt stands over Somaliland’s sovereignty. Egypt is another black fox out for hunting. One day, it will cost dearly Somaliland politicians lying to their own people. Arab spring is not over yet and Biixi should clean his house before it is too late so the people may not paint bullets on his palace.

Finally, Somaliland has been swimming with snakes for a long time now. War is war and the blood will spill where it has to. This is where Somaliland has to weigh options to resolve the problems of the black fox without jeopardizing both sides of the border and make sure the bitch’s tongue is tied to the roof. They say, “When you are in Rome, do as the Romans do.” That is what is expected of Biixi of Somaliland. Fear not Somaliland, the 43-year old family dynasty of Hassan Guuleed and Ismail Omar Guelleh is coming to an end.

By Ismail Omar (a.k.a. Shiine)