AKHRISO: Warmurtiyeed ka soo baxay kulankii Somaliland iyo Kenya

Madaxweynaha Jamhuuriyada Somaliland, Muuse Biixi Cabdi, iyo Madaxweynaha Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta ayaa si wada jir ah u soo saaray Maanta War murtiyeed ka dhashay wada hadaladii ku dhexmarayey dalka Kenya labadii maalmood ee u danbeeyay, iyadoo Labada hoggaamiye ay isku waafaqeen iskaashi ay ku raadinayaan nabadda gobolka, kobcinta dhaqaalaha iyo horumarinta bulshada labada dhinac.

1. Marti-qaadka uu Madaxweynaha Jamhuuriyadda Somaliland Mudane, Muuse Biixi Cabdi iyo Waftigiisu ku tageen Waddanka Kenya ayaa ahayd casuumad rasmiya uu ka helay dhigiisa Kenya Mudane, Uhuru Kenyatta, safarkaasi oo qaatay muddo saddex cisho ah, iyagoo wada yeeshay kulamo muhiim ah.

2. Labada Madaxweyne waxay caddeeyeen sida ay uga go’an tahay inay sii xoojiyaan islamarkaana kor u qaadaan xidhiidhka laba geesoodka ah ee ka dhaxeeya Jamhuuriyadda Somaliland iyo Kenya, waxaana ay si qoto dheer u lafa gureen in Iskaashiga u dhaxeeya labada dal ee Somaliland iyo Kenya uu salka ku hayo aas-aaska mabaadi’ida gundhigoodu yahay kor u qaadista nabad waarta, xasilooni iyo hodantinimo, iyadoo taasina ku imanaysa iskaashiga labada waddan ee Jamhuuriyadaha Somaliand iyo Kenya.

3. Madaxweynayaashu waxay caddeeyeen islamarkaana ay isla qaateen in masuuliyad weyni ka saaran tahay sugidda nabadda iyo xasilloonida gobolka oo dhan, si taas looga dhabeeyana waxa lagama maarmaan ah inay raadiyaan horumarka dhaqaale ee Bulshada, labada hoggaamiye waxay isla garteen in Somaliland muddadii ay jirtay ay ahayd dal xasiloon oo nabad-gelyadiisu tahay mid laysku halayn karo isla mar ahaantaana ay taasi sabab u tahay aas-aaska hay’addo dawladeed oo awood leh, ka midho dhalinta dimuqraadiyada iyo xoriyatul qawlka, dawladaha Somaliland iyo Kenya ay sii wadi doonaan inay si wada jir ah uga wada shaqeeyaan arrimaha horumarinta nabada iyo kaabayaasha dhaqaale si loo helo jawi barwaaqo sooran ah.

4. Muddadii uu socday kulanka wada hadaladu waxa ay labada Madaxweyne diiradda saareen xoojinta ganacsiga ee labada dhinac iyo iskaashiga diblumaasiyadda, suurta gelinta duulimaadyadda tooska ah ee isaga gooshi doona Nariobi iyo Hargeysa, iskaashiga beeraha, horumarinta xoolaha, iyo Tamarta, sidoo kalena xoojinta iskaashiga marsooyinka Berbera iyo Mombasa.

5. Labada Madaxweyne waxa ay fareen masuuliyiinta labada dawladood inay ka wada shaqeeyaan heshiis guud, kaasi oo ay ku wada shaqayn doonan dawladaha Somaliland iyo Kenya, kor u qaadista xidhiidhka soo jireenka ah, wadaagista macluumaadka si meel looga soo wada jeesto la dagaalanka argagaxisada, danbiyada Internerka iyo kuwa caalamiga ah ee abaabulan, kor u qaadista Waxbarasahada, Beeraha, Tamarta, Xoolaha, Gaadiidka iyo Tababarada.

6. Si loo hirgeliyo heshiisyada labada dawladood waxay labada Madaxweyne isla qaateen Jadwal lagu anba qaadayo arrimahan.

A. Dawladda Kenya waxay qunsuliyad ka furan doontaa caasimadda Jamhuuriyadda Somaliland ee Hargeysa dabayaaqada bisha March ee sannadka 2021-ka, sidoo kalena waxay Somaliland isla wakhtigaasi kor u qaadi doontaa xidhiidhka Safaaradeeda ay ku leedahay Caasimadda Nairobi dabayaaqada bisha March ee sannadka 2021-ka.

B. Shirkada duulimaadyada ee Kenya Airways iyo shirkadaha kale ee duulimaadyaduba waxay duulimaad toos ah ku tegi doonaan Caasimadda Hargeysa dabayaaqada bisha March ee sannadka 2021-ka

C. Masuuliyiinta sare ee labada dawladood ee Kenya iyo Somaliland waxaa ay fiisayaasha dal ku galka ka qaadan doonaan Madaarada labada dal, habka loo yaqaan (On Arrival) dabayaaqada bisha March ee Sannadka 2021-ka iyadoo arrintaasi ay ka wada hadli doonaan islarmarkaana ay isla jaan goyn doonaan masuuliyiinta ay khusayso, hirgelinta barnaamijyada sida tabarbarka ardayda, dhakhaatiirta, khubarada dhanka beeraha, Kalkaaliyayaasha Caafimaadka iyo xirfalayaasha kale.

7. Labada madaxweyne waxay si wada jira u ballan qaadeen inay sii wadi doonaan ka shaqaynta nabad-gelyada iyo xasiloonida Geeska Africa, waxaana ay hoosta ka xariiqeen in argagaxisadu tahay mid halis badan ku haysa Gobolka oo dhan, waxaanay ku baaqeen in si heer Caalami ah looga qeyb-galo, waxaanay taageereen dedaaladda lagula dagaalamayo Argagaxisada Geeska Africa.

8. Labada Madaxweyne waxay qireen dedaalada Kenya ay ugu jirto nabad-gelyada iyo xasilloonida dalka ay jaarka yihiin ee Soomaaliya taas oo keeni karta in dadka Soomaliya ay fursad u helaan inay muujin karaan rabitaankoooda xor ah.

9. Madaxweynaha Jamhuuriyadda Somaliland Mudane, Muuse Biixi Cabdi waxa uu Madaxweynaha Jamhuuriyadda Kenya Mudane, Uhuru Kenyatta iyo shacabkiisaba marti qaadka rasmiga ah uga mahad celiyey marti-qaadka ay u sameeyeen iyo waftigiisa, taasoo ujeedadiisu tahay xoojinta xidhiidhkii soo jireenka ahaa ee ka dhaxeeyey labada waddan.

10. Dhanka kale Madaxweyne Uhuru Kenyatta ayaa Madaxweynaha Jamhuuriyadda Somaliland, Mudane Muuse Biixi Cabdi u rajeeyey caafimaad, cimri iyo dherer, halka uu shacabka Jamhuuriyadda Somaliland sidoo kale uu u rajeeyey nabada iyo xasilloonida waarta.

JOINT COMMUNIQUÉ ISSUED BY HIS EXCELLENCY UHURU KENYATTA, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF KENYA AND HIS EXCELLENCY MUSE BIHI ABDI, PRESIDENT OF SOMALILAND ON THE OCCASION OF THE OFFICIAL VISIT TO KENYA FROM 13TH TO 14TH DECEMBER, 2020.

At the invitation of His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya, His Excellency Muse Bihi Abdi, President of Somaliland made an Official Visit to Kenya from 13th to 14th December, 2020.

2. The Presidents re-affirmed their unwavering commitment to deepen the cordial bilateral relations between Kenya and Somaliland. They noted with deep satisfaction that the cooperation between Kenya and Somaliland lay on a foundation of shared values and principles aimed at fostering sustainable peace, stability, sustained growth, and shared prosperity. In this regard, they committed to strengthen and deepen the cooperation between Kenya and Somaliland.

3. The Presidents affirmed that leaders have a responsibility to secure peace and stability in the region, to enable the people to pursue social economic development and stability. In this regard, the two leaders acknowledged Somaliland has over the years remained peaceful and stable, owing to commitment to democratic ideals and the establishment of strong governance institutions. Kenya and Somaliland would continue to work together to promote peace and stability, and in pursuit of shared prosperity.

4. During their discussions, the leaders focused their attention on expansion of bilateral trade, enhancing collaboration in air transport including enabling direct flights between Nairobi and Hargeisa, as well as cooperating in Agriculture, Livestock development, Education, Energy and cooperation between the ports of Mombasa and Berbera.

5. The Presidents directed their respective senior officials to work together to develop a general cooperation framework agreement to:

i) Deepen existing cordial people-to-people relations;

ii) Promote and diversify trade and investments;

iii) Enhance security cooperation and information sharing to combat terrorism, cybercrimes and organized transnational crimes;

iv) Enhance cooperation in various sectors including Agriculture, Livestock development, Education, Energy and Transport; and,

v) Promote Training and capacity building.

6. To effect the commitments made, the two leaders agreed to the following timelines for implementation of a number of activities:

Kenya to open its Consulate in Hargeisa by end of March 2021. Somaliland would also upgrade its Liaison Office in Nairobi within the same timeframe.

Kenya Airways and other Kenyan airlines to commence direct flights between Nairobi and Hargeisa by end of March, 2021.

Senior officials on a pre-determined list and travelling to Kenya on Somaliland travel documents to apply for e-visa and receive visa on arrival by end of March, 2021;

Senior Officials from Kenya and Somaliland to agree on details and timelines for enhancing technical cooperation, including implementation of Exchange Programmes involving Students, Agricultural Officers, Doctors, Nurses and other professionals.

7. The two Leaders pledged to continue to work together in safeguarding peace and stability in the Horn of Africa region. They noted that Al-Shabaab continues to pose significant threat to the region. In this regard, they called for a robust international engagement and support for efforts to combat terrorism in the Horn of Africa.

8. The two leaders acknowledged Kenya’s commitment to a peaceful, stable, strong and prosperous Somalia, in which the voices of all the people of Somalia have opportunity to express their sovereign will.

9. At the conclusion of the Official Visit, His Excellency President Muse Bihi Abdi, expressed gratitude to His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta and the people of Kenya, for the progress made in deepening bilateral relations during the visit, as well as the warm welcome and generous hospitality accorded to him and his delegation.

10. His Excellency President Kenyatta wished His Excellency President Muse Bihi Abdi good health and long life; and, Peace and Stability to the people of Somaliland.

STATE HOUSE, NAIROBI.

15TH DECEMBER, 2020.