Facts, truth, reality, and evidence are cruel to those who dislike them like villa Somalia leadership like farmajo

Published by: yaska

Facts do not cease to exist because they are ignored, Aldous Huxle. Facts are facts and will not disappear on account of your likes, Jawaharlal Nehru. Opinions are many, but fact is one. Even though villa has no political independence since 1991 while Somaliland has unquestionable political independence from 1991, however, they dream Somaliland is part and parcel of Somalia which is a dead wish and self-entertainment as Somaliland never been part and parcel of Somalia from 1991 and likewise villa Somalia never been part of Somaliland decision making process since the collapse of former Somali dictatorship system in 1991.

Villa Somalia self-entertainment that dream Somaliland is part and parcel of Somalia is a dead wish and impossible attempt. It is like going to the moon on your legs which is more than impossible Villa Somalia has the plan recruiting unemployed mercenaries originated from Somaliland as their members of so called parliament which were elected through voting buying and tribal basis, but funded by the international community. By doing this, villa Somalia believes they can lie to the international community, but the truth is, they are lying to themselves as the entire world fully acknowledges that Somaliland is not part and parcel and parcel of Somalia as from 1991.

When you lie to yourself, then you hurt yourself only, but not anyone else. Across the world, dream affects people at nights when people are sleeping, but in the case of villa Somalia dream affects them in midday which is unusual to happen in any part of the world. Taken above into consideration, villa Somalia needs to source a solution to the chaos in Somalia aged almost 30 years. In conclusion, there is a country called Somalia, but there is no government in Somalia, but imitator government which has no impact and influence in the ground.

Ismail lugweyne