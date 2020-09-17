SUSPENDING TALKS WITH SOMALIA

Published by: yaska

Somaliland Government should suspend all talks with Somalia as long as Somalia claims that members hailing from Somaliland in its parliament and government represent Somaliland Republic.

This preposterous claim violates Somaliland sovereignty, internal affairs and its commitment to international diplomatic recognition. It is also disparaging to Somaliland prestige and dignity as independent nation. This is overdue action that should have been done long time ago.

Ibrahim Hassan Gagale

September 17, 2020