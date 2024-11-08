﻿A Vision for Change: Dr. Abdirahman Irro’s Blueprint for Somaliland’s Future ﻿

Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro, a seasoned political figure and the Waddani Party’s presidential candidate, recently shared his vision for Somaliland in an interview with BBC Somali. His responses provide insight into the policies and reforms he intends to implement, addressing pressing issues such as economic instability, security challenges, and foreign relations. This article breaks down his political platform and the transformative changes he envisions for Somaliland.

Introduction

As Somaliland approaches its next election, Dr. Abdirahman Irro stands out with a clear, reform-driven agenda. Known for his democratic values and extensive experience as the Speaker of Somaliland’s Parliament, as well as his background as a veteran diplomat, Dr. Irro has positioned himself as a leader capable of addressing the country’s deep-seated issues. This article examines the six pillars of his political program, his stance on recent challenges, and his vision for a more prosperous and united Somaliland.

Key Pillars of Dr. Irro’s Political Program

Dr. Irro’s political platform is founded on six key pillars, each focusing on a crucial area: strengthening National Security, enhancing Good Governance, improving Social Services, reforming the Judiciary, bolstering the Economy, and empowering Youth and Women. The empowerment of Youth and Women is a new priority for the Party.

“Uniting Somaliland through inclusive reform”

The inclusion of youth and women’s empowerment in this year’s agenda is a significant enhancement, showcasing Dr. Irro’s dedication to inclusivity and the needs of often underrepresented groups. His plan aims to unite Somalilanders around a vision that is both forward-thinking and responsive to societal needs.

Addressing Election Delays and Political Challenges

Election delays have become a contentious issue in Somaliland. Dr. Irro has openly criticized the Muse Bihi administration, arguing that government interference and procedural shortcomings have caused these delays, which he believes have led to political instability. He commends Somaliland’s traditional leaders for their efforts to mediate and resolve the impasse, emphasizing their significant influence in the country’s political culture. Dr. Irro’s campaign focuses on upholding constitutional timelines and democratic principles, underscoring his commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process.

Economic and Security Reforms

Somaliland is grappling with major economic challenges, including a reported 30% budget deficit and increasing inflation. Dr. Irro recognizes these issues and suggests a structured economic reform to stabilize the country’s finances. He also points out that security concerns have prompted citizens in certain regions to establish civilian defense forces due to inadequate state protection. Dr. Irro intends to incorporate these forces into the national army, with the goal of formalizing their role in Somaliland’s defense and creating a more coordinated security strategy.

Strengthening Foreign Relations and Investment Oversight

In foreign policy, Dr. Irro envisions a Somaliland that forges strong ties with key partners while maintaining transparency and accountability in foreign investments. He supports DP World’s investment in Berbera Port but emphasizes the need for legislative scrutiny to ensure that agreements align with Somaliland’s interests.

“Strengthening ties with key international allies”

He highlights the importance of strengthening relationships with Ethiopia, Kenya, the UK, and the USA, among others, and expresses openness to working with new partners like Taiwan. His balanced approach aims to position Somaliland as a nation that is open to beneficial alliances while also protecting its sovereignty.

Conflict Resolution in Las’anod

The Las’anod conflict represents a significant issue within Somaliland. Dr. Irro emphasizes a peaceful approach to resolving this crisis, advocating for negotiation and dialogue over militaristic solutions. His remarks reflect a commitment to unity and underscore the shared heritage that binds Somalilanders, including those in contested regions like Las’anod. This stance positions Irro as a unifying figure focused on fostering peace and reconciliation.

Building Alliances for Change

Dr. Abdirahman’s party’s recent alliance with the Kaah Political Association exemplifies his ability to build strategic partnerships. This coalition aims to consolidate opposition forces against the current administration and offers an alternative path for Somaliland’s future. The partnership not only demonstrates Dr. Abdirahman’s leadership skills but also reinforces his commitment to transformative change through collaboration.

Conclusion: A Vision for Somaliland’s Future

Dr. Abdirahman Irro’s platform combines his extensive diplomatic and legislative experience with a commitment to inclusive reform. He advocates for transparent governance, economic stability, security, and strengthened international relations. Through partnerships, inclusivity, and a focus on Somaliland’s youth and women, Dr. Irro’s vision provides a roadmap for a stronger, more unified Somaliland. As Somalilanders prepare to vote, Dr. Irro’s message is clear: he is a candidate for change, ready to lead Somaliland toward a brighter, more prosperous future.

Abdi Jama is an expert in development, humanitarian efforts, and political systems in East Africa, offering deep insights into the region’s key challenges. For inquiries, please contact: abdi.jama@gmail.com.

4th November 2024