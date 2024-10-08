Madaxweyne ku xigeenka Kenya oo maanta baarlamaanka hortegaya xilli qorshaha xil ka qaadisitiisii socoto

As the National Assembly prepares to debate on the motion to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, the man of the day has hired a battery of about 20 lawyers to defend him against the charges.

The lawyers include some of those who represented former President Uhuru Kenyatta in his presidential election petitions and some of who were involved in the 2022 presidential election petitions.

Gachagua is expected to appear before the House on Tuesday at 5pm to answer to the 11 charges levelled against him.

The lawyers, led by Senior Counsel Paul Muite, will be fighting to save the DP’s position.

They include Victor Swanya, George Wandati, Faith Waigwa, Elisha Ongoya, Ndengwa Njiru, George Sakimpa, Murigi Kamande, Willis Otieno, Amos Kisilu, Tom Macharia and Julia Omwamba.

Swanya, who is among the lawyers who filed a case to stop the impeachment motion, confirmed that the team comprises of 20 legal minds.

In an interview Swanya said they are ready to find to the end.

“We have looked through the points, the accusations against the deputy president and we are prepared to deal with it,” he said.