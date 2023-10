Khasaarihii u dambeeyay oo ay ku dhawaaqday wasaarada caafimaadka ee Xamaas

At least 8,525 people have been killed in Gaza since 7 October, the Hamas-controlled health ministry there has just announced.

3,542 children and 2,187 women are among the Palestinians killed, as well as 130 healthcare workers, the ministry says.

On Monday the death toll stood at 8,306.

Ugu yaran 8,525 qof ayaa lagu dilay Qaza tan iyo 7-dii Oktoobar, sadaasana waxaa sheegay wasaaradda caafimaadka ee Qaza oo ay Xamaas maamusho.

in ka badan 3,542 ka mid ah dadkaasi waa caruur halka 2,187 ay yihiin dumar iyo sidoo kale 130 shaqaale caafimaad ah, ayey sheegtay wasaaraddu.

Isniintii shalay dhimashadu waxay ahayd 8,306.