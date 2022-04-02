Dawladda UK Oo Ka Hadashay Gubashadii Suuqa Hargeysa

Ra’iisal-wasaaraha Uk & Wasiirka Arimaha debeda oo ka hadlay Gubashadii Suuqa Hargeysa

Saddened to see the aftermath of the fire in Hargeisa with such destruction in the open market that is the economic heart of the city, affecting many small and family enterprises.

Your city will rise again and the UK will do what we can to support Somaliland’s rebuilding effort.

— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 2, 2022