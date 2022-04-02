Dawladda UK Oo Ka Hadashay Gubashadii Suuqa Hargeysa
Ra’iisal-wasaaraha Uk & Wasiirka Arimaha debeda oo ka hadlay Gubashadii Suuqa Hargeysa
Saddened to see the aftermath of the fire in Hargeisa with such destruction in the open market that is the economic heart of the city, affecting many small and family enterprises.
Your city will rise again and the UK will do what we can to support Somaliland’s rebuilding effort.
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 2, 2022
Terrible news about the devastating fire in Hargeisa, Somaliland – it has now been brought under control.
The UK is working with the authorities and international partners to seek to provide support. My thoughts are with all those affected.
— Liz Truss (@trussliz) April 2, 2022