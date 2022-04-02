Dawladda UK Oo Ka Hadashay Gubashadii Suuqa Hargeysa

News DeskApril 2, 2022
Less than a minute

Ra’iisal-wasaaraha Uk & Wasiirka Arimaha debeda oo ka hadlay Gubashadii Suuqa Hargeysa

 

 

News DeskApril 2, 2022
Less than a minute
home

Related Articles

Xildhibaan Maxamed Abiib Oo La Ilmeeyey Masiibadii Haleeshay Suuqa Hargeysa

April 2, 2022

Wafti Uu Hogaaminayo Wasiirka Maaliyadda Itoobiya Oo Soo Gaadhay Magaaladda Hargeysa

April 2, 2022

Hay’adda Qaxoontiga JSL Oo Ku Dhawaaqay Qaadhaan Lacageed Oo Ay Kaga Qayb Qaadanayaan Masiibada

April 2, 2022

Madaxweynaha JSL  Oo Kulan Degdeg Ah Isugu Yeedhay Ganacsatada Waaweyn Ee Dalka

April 2, 2022
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker