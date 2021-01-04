Somali opposition warns Government planning to secretly sign off oil blocks

The Federal Government is on course to secretly sign off oil blocks with two international oil firms, the opposition in Somalia has revealed warning the move poses ‘danger to the future, standing and unity of the Somali Nation’.

In a letter addressed to President Mohamed Farmaajo and Prime Minister Mohamed Roble, the Union of Presidential Candidates which brings together over ten presidential candidates said it had received information the government was to grant oil drilling rights to two foreign companies.

“The reported secret agreement the ministry is going to sign is against all the laws and regulations on natural resources that have been approved by the Federal Parliament and agreement between federal government and federal member states,” the statement read in part.

According to the Union, the signing of the deals in a secret manner also risks the country’s debt relief process and erode gains made thus far in riding the Horn of Africa nation of the crippling debt burden.

Wadajir Party leader Abdirahman Abdishakur said the two companies on the deal with the outgoing Farmaajo administration are Coastline Exploration Inc and Liberty Petroleum Corporation.

Petroleum Minister Abdirashid Ahmed and Somali Petroleum Authority (SPA) boss Ibrahim Hussein reportedly met officials from Coastline Exploration and Liberty Petroleum last month in Turkey where they are reported to have finalised on the oil licensing agreement.