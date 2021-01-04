Press release: Change of Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Somalia: Kate Foster

Ms Kate Foster OBE has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Somalia in succession to Mr Ben Fender OBE who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Ms Foster will take up her appointment during February 2021.

Currivulum vitae

Full name: Kate Foster

Year Role

2018 to Present Cabinet Office, Deputy Director, International Affairs, National Security Secretariat then UK Defence Academy Higher Command and Staff Course

2017 Department for International Development, Head, Africa Strategy

2015 to 2017 Department for International Development, Head, Africa Conflict and Humanitarian Unit then Head, Yemen

2014 to 2015 UK Ebola Response, Chief of Operations, Sierra Leone

2012 to 2014 Crown Agents, Deputy Director, Department for International Development Conflict & Humanitarian Operations Team

2011 to 2012 Save the Children, Programme Director, Emergency Response

2008 to 2011 International Rescue Committee then Save the Children, Programme Director South Sudan

2006 to 2008 International Rescue Committee, Governance Programme Co-ordinator

2004 to 2005 UNHCR/Right to Play, Head Refugee Youth Engagement, Sierra Leone and Liberia

1999 to 2004 Appointments in the Private Sector

Source: Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office