Somaliland President Arrives in Kenya

Somaliland President Muse Bihi on Sunday, December 13, arrived in Kenya amid a diplomatic row between the two countries.

Somaliland President Muse Biihi is welcomed by Ministry Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Ababu Namwamba on Sunday 13 December 2020. TWITTER

Bihi arrived at the JKIA ahead of schedule as he was expected in the country on Monday for a three-day state visit.

According to a press statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Somaliland President will be hosted by President Uhuru Kenyatta for talks on matters of mutual interest.

The official meeting between the two Heads of State is also set to address matters of security, economic and social interaction.

“Stronger relations between Kenya and Somaliland would bolster security, economic and social interactions between the two parties.

“Somaliland is an important partner in the Horn of Africa region in the fight against terrorism and particularly Al-Shabaab,” read part of the letter from the Ministry.

According to sources, discussions on whether to allow Kenya Airways to start a direct flight to Hargeisa will likely feature.

Somaliland has been a strategic partner to Kenya in the Horn of Africa region in the fight against the al Shabaab terrorist group.

Somaliland is a self-declared state that considers itself independent of Somalia though no country in Africa recognises her.

This becomes Bihi’s first official trip to Nairobi since he took power in October 2017 before being sworn in later the same year.

The visit comes after Mogadishu expelled Kenya’s top diplomat to Somalia Maj Gen (rtd) Lucas Tambo over what it termed as continuous ‘interference’ in its internal affairs.

