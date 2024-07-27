The Battle for Truth: Defending MP. Mohamed Abib and Democracy in Somaliland

There is a fateful struggle going on within the hallowed halls of the Parliament of Somaliland, where the spirit of intensive debate and democratic governance should rightfully rule. And, in the forefront of this struggle, there is none other than Mohamed Abib, that paragon parliamentarian celebrated for his resolute integrity and commitment to the truth, who has now become the prime target of a relentless and elaborate campaign aimed at silencing his voice. He stands up for his constituency, embodying the common will of 4 million hardworking Somalilanders, tirelessly battling corruption and resisting political subjugation. It is with his efforts that he is now a beacon of hope and a dangerous enemy to any corrupt power.

The man of valor in our political scene, Mohamed Abib, has shown this will to remain transparent and responsible. Openly against any form of corruption and highly committed to justice, he views himself more as a champion for his constituents than just a politician.

But the course of action Abib has taken is one full of perils. The serious reaction he faces goes as far as trying to remove his parliamentary immunity to unleash multiple legal accusations against him, all malicious and which aim to damage his prestige and lower his efficiency in the chambers. They are clear attempts at compromise with the antidemocratic forces of the values that should shield any representative chosen through popular vote.

It is, therefore, that we are at a crossroads, considering that the Speaker of Parliament has called an extraordinary meeting on 27 July 2024, for a session to consider the request of the Attorney General in the case of lifting Abib’s immunity. This is not going to be a mere procedural session or an academic exercise, but it is going to be the actual war between the repressive elements in our government and the protectors of our constitutionally guaranteed rights.

This critical time demands that every Member of Parliament acts not only for the protection of Mohamed Abib but also for the protection of the constitution of our nation, that is under threat by a few individuals who wish to use it to their whims. We too hereby call upon any citizen of Somaliland and appreciate the noble efforts of the people from the Awdal and Salel regions. The massive support the people of Somaliland gave Abib at this last rally, along with their reaffirmed mandate for his leadership, stands as one clear example of a strong defense of our democratic values. The message was categorical: an assault on Abib is an attack on every Somalilander who cherishes freedom and justice.

As we inch our way towards the D-day set on Saturday, the 27th, the focus will most evidently be on this venue, not only within but beyond our borders. Without a doubt, it can be said that this day will go into history. Every progressive-minded citizen of Somaliland is standing with Abib together against oppression, with total certainty of victory in our hearts.

This is more than a defense of one man; it is a stand for the soul of our nation and the principles upon which it was founded. Let’s remain resolute and unwavering in the coming together, so that the voices of the people in various places, be it in parliament or be it like Mohamed Abib, are never silenced.

By Abdi Jama – abdi.jama@gmail.com

25th July 2024