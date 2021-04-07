Adults under 30 should be offered an alternative vaccine instead of the AstraZeneca jab if there is one available in their area and they are healthy and not at high risk of Covid, the UK government’s vaccination advisory body has said.

The recommendation from the joint committee on vaccines and immunisation (JCVI) is broadly in line with the thinking in Europe, where some countries have already opted to restrict the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to older groups following concerns about rare events of blood clots allied to low platelets.

Read more on :–

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/apr/07/under-30s-in-uk-should-be-offered-alternative-covid-vaccine-to-astrazeneca-jab-says-regulator