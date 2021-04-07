Talks collapse on Ethiopia’s Nile dam

The latest round of talks between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) appeared to have broken down on Tuesday.

The three sides are all seeking to find some common ground but Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Ethiopia had a “lack of political will to negotiate in good faith.”

Hosted by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in Kinshasa, the meeting between the three countries’ foreign ministries began on Sunday and were extended into a third day on Tuesday.

