Britain’s daily Covid cases fall by a third in a week

Britain’s daily Covid cases have fallen by a third in a week but deaths rose slightly, official figures revealed today as medical regulators said under-30s should receive an alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Department of Health data showed there were 2,763 new lab-confirmed cases recorded and 45 Covid deaths, which was two more than last Wednesday.

More than 31.7million Britons – or three in five adults – have also now received their first dose, after the national drive began to pick up the pace yesterday following the Easter bank holiday.

