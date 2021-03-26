Cancer Is Next Target for mRNA Vaccine Technology
Ozlem Tureci started the German drug company BioNTech with her husband Ugur Sahin in 2008.
The two are now known for doing important work on the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus. But they started their company to work on a cure for cancer. In fact, the doctors started a different company about 20 years ago to work on cancer drugs. They sold that company for about $1 billion in 2016.
BioNTech was looking for a way to cause the body’s immune system to fight tumors with a technology called messenger RNA, or mRNA.
In early 2020, Tureci and Sahin heard about a new virus that was infecting people in China. They thought they could find a way to use their technology to fight it. They had already been working with Pfizer on a new influenza vaccine. They created a new project, to find a vaccine for the new coronavirus, and called it “Project Lightspeed.”
