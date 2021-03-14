UK calls for 30% women’s quota in Somali elections

To mark International Women’s Day (IWD2021), British Embassy Mogadishu today co-hosted virtual event with HearWomen International and LeadNow Somalia, a grassroots organisations dedicated to increasing women’s participation in politics and public office.The event aimed at celebrating Somali women for their fantastic contribution to Somalia and Somali politics.

The event was attended by a cross section of Somali women ranging from political, civil society and grassroots organisations. Discussions focused on the role of Somali women in the elections and leadership.

Ahead of Somalia’s upcoming elections, the UK’s Development Director Damon Bristow urged all Somali stakeholders to honor the commitment made to implement the agreed 30 percent women’s quota in the planned elections.

Damon Bristow, Development Director, said:

“Today’s commemoration of International Women’s Day in Somalia comes at a significant time in this political season. Somali women have made great strides in the public and political spheres, including a 10 percent increase (from 14% to 24%) in the representation of women in the Federal Parliament since 2016. We call on stakeholders to adhere to the 30% quota as enshrined in the constitution.”

“In Somalia, women and girls are at the heart of our programming which ranges from support to greater participation by women in politics and leadership, to activities aimed at robustly challenging harmful practices.”

The UK is also supporting promotion of a more inclusive political settlement in Somalia, including support to Somalia’s constitutional review process and preparations for inclusive and representative national elections.

Also in attendance at the event was Somalia’s Minster of Women and Human Rights Development H.E Hanifa Mohamed Ibrahim.

She said: “The Somalia government is committed to pushing for policies to make systematic change and achieve 30% women quota. The Ministry of Women is also working to establish legislations on sexual offenses and children’s rights.”

Fawzia a Member of Parliament and the Chairlady of the National Development Party said:

“Somali women have a lot of potential and it is crucial that all partners work together to unlock their potential. We need to ensure that the women quota is achieved in this elections and women are given their rightful place in leadership positions

International Women’s Day has been observed around the world since 1975, to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality.

