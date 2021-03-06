Saudi prince pushes on with $500 billion megacity as U.S. points the finger over Khashoggi killing

Yet preparations for NEOM, the $500 billion signature project in Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s drive to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy, are well underway. The organisation behind the development, expected to be close to the size of Belgium when it is completed, will hire 700 people this year, according to Simon Ainslie, the venture’s chief operating officer.

While NEOM is being sold as a vision of a brighter future, international investors have yet to bite.