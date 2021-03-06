More than 165,000 apply for Turkey’s most popular scholarship

Turkey Scholarships, which attract thousands of students to the country every year, have seen huge demand this year as well. Between Jan. 10 and Feb. 20, 165,511 foreign students from 178 countries applied to benefit from grants.

The scholarships, courtesy of the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), has turned the country into a popular education hub for students the world over. They are granted to undergraduate, postgraduate students and those pursuing doctoral degrees. The applicants are subject to interviews conducted by academics and YTB officials for eligibility for a scholarship. Each scholarship candidate is assessed for their academic and social accomplishments, their interest in fields they want to study and their eligibility for studying in that field. Upon approval, they are entitled to study in the country’s most prestigious universities.