First Israeli minister makes Sudan visit after normalization

News DeskJanuary 26, 2021

Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen visited Sudan on Monday, becoming the first Israeli minister to visit the Arab country following the recent signing of a normalization deal between the two countries.

Cohen led a delegation from his ministry and from the National Security Council, holding talks with senior Sudanese officials, including Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the ruling sovereign council, and Defense Minister Yassin Ibrahim.

 

Source: https://www.timesofisrael.com/first-israeli-minister-makes-sudan-visit-after-normalization/

