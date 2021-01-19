Sudan looks for ‘alternatives’ as Nile Dam talks stall

KHARTOUM, Sudan

Sudan on Monday said it is looking for alternative options after negotiations with Egypt and Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam stalled.

This came after Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok chaired a meeting of the Supreme Committee on the Renaissance Dam. The country’s ministers, chief of the General Intelligence Service and head of the Military Intelligence Authority also attended the meeting.

A statement by the government said the meeting discussed “alternative options due to the stalled tripartite negotiations that took place during the past six months,” without specifying them.