Biden Should Release the CIA Report on Jamal Khashoggi’s Killers

Six weeks after Saudi operatives brutally killed the journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in October 2018, the CIA leaked its conclusion that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had ordered the assassination. Since then, the U.S. Congress has tried without success to force the Trump administration to reveal the U.S. intelligence community’s findings regarding the culprits.

President-elect Joe Biden should finally release this information when he takes office on Jan. 20; publicizing the CIA report would fulfill his promise of accountability for the assassination of a U.S. resident. If the Biden administration doesn’t move voluntarily, a U.S. court may force its hand.