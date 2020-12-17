THE NEW FRIENSHIP OF SOMALILAND AND KENYA

Today is the Start of Somaliland President H.E. Muse Bihi Abdi visit to Kenya.

I guess it is safe to say that both Somalilanders and Kenyan citizens are paying a lot of attention to this visit of Somaliland President and his delegation, and maybe even some expectations. This visit would enhance political trust which underpins cooperation between Somaliland and Kenya.

As An Head of Somaliland Advocacy Group in Washington dc, I do have a lot of expectation will hold talks with President of Somaliland and President of Kenya. This will be the first time our top leaders are meeting since Somaliland formed the new government headed President of Muse Bihi Abdi. His important contributions laid a solid foundation for the comprehensive and profound new bilateral relations for the two countries.

I am confident that this time around, He will seek ways to further strengthen and enhance relations with Kenyan Leaders and iron out a new blueprint for the two countries’ future cooperation. Our two nations share similar aspirations and objectives to ensure lasting peace and stability both domestically and internationally.

President of Somaliland visit is a chance for Kenya and Somaliland to show to the world that we value our bilateral relations and respect each other’s core interests and major concerns. This is the key to enhancing mutual understanding and building a relationship based on respect, trust and beneficial cooperation that could serve as a good example of bilateral relations to other countries.

This visit would also strengthen the time-honored and profound friendship between our two peoples. I am deeply touched by the friendship shown by Kenya to Somaliland.

Thanks to the commitment and support of people from the wider communities of these two countries, Somaliland and Kenya. I expect that during this visit, both sides will come up with more ideas to enhance people-to-people exchange in the field of culture, youth, media, think tank, tourism, sports and education to ensure our friendship will span across the generations.

Both counties are standing on the threshold of a new era. With hard work and cooperation, we can all look forward to a better, brighter future. I am fully confident that there will be a fruitful visit awaiting Somaliland President and his delegation. Let us embrace change, seize new opportunities and build on new ground in order to open up new prospects for the future.

AFFIRMING: The spirit of friendship and co-operation on which new relations between the two countries are based, and wishing to place their relations on an even closer and more concrete basis.

ACKNOWLEDGING: The importance to each country of the wide-ranging relationship between them and the close and enduring connection between the well-being of their peoples.

WASHING: To enhance the valuable contribution to their relations made by the existing agreements between the two countries in various fields.

ROSOLVED: To provide wider opportunities to their governments and their peoples to work together in a spirit of understanding on matters of mutual interest in the political, economic, trade, commercial, social, cultural and other fields.

CONVINCED: Of the importance of strengthening and diversifying their relations on an equitable and mutually advantageous basis in a long-term perspective.

RECOGNISING: That co-operation between the two countries should have in view not only own mutual benefit but also their common interest in the prosperity and welfare of other countries in Africa.

HAVE RESOLVED: To conclude a Basic relation of Friendship and Co-operation and for that purpose have appointed as their Countries.

ANIIS ABDILLAHI ESSA…….HEAD

SOMALILAND ADVOCACY GROUP

ABU DHABI, UAE.