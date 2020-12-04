Attorney charged with plot to steal Somali government fund

News DeskDecember 4, 2020

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A Maryland attorney has been indicted on charges he engaged in a scheme to fraudulently obtain more than $12.5 million in Somali government assets from financial institutions and was paid hundreds of thousands of dollars by a law firm that kept more than $3 million of the money.

A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted Jeremy Wyeth Schulman, 45, of Bethesda, on charges including wire fraud, mail fraud, bank fraud and money laundering.

Schulman and others tried to fraudulently obtain control over hundreds of millions of dollars in Central Bank of Somalia assets held in bank accounts that had been frozen due to civil war and political instability in the African country, the 11-count indictment says.

https://apnews.com/article/money-laundering-africa-somalia-maryland-us-news-4f14f557d907d3de400f759cfcaca4c2

