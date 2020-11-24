New Manelik 111: Emperor Abiye Ahmed the New Aspiring Absolute Tyrant of Ethiopia Who Wants to Control the Whole Horn of Africa Region

Horn African nations should be alarmed and concerned about Abiye’s actions, his overtures to create alliances with dictators such as the notorious Afworki of Eritrea and others. Horn of Africa nations such as Sudan, Somaliland, Djibouti, Uganda and Kenya need to closely watch this new Menelik 111 of the 21st century. A lot of observers were so puzzled why he waged such an all out war on Tigrai with the help of Eritrea, UAE which are foreign countries. This man’s actions will plunge the whole of the Horn of Africa region into war. The Ethiopian strongman; the aspiring absolute ruler of Ethiopia seems the fact that he is losing his mind following the disastrous war of aggression he waged against the people of Tigrai. The man has shutdown the communication of the whole country. He appears to be even more dictatorial and autocratic than the notorious Mengistu, Haile Salessie and all the past absolute rulers of Ethiopia. The man has expelled International media from Ethiopia, and refused any international mediation to resolve his aggression on Tigrai. He has taken the permits of operation from international media groups such as Reuters, BBC, Aljazeera, and the director of international Crisis Group. This is a definite proof that Abiye’s Ethiopia is an absolute dictatorship that can’t tolerate any type of dissent or any alternative opinion different from the dictator’s narrative. Clearly this man is bringing down a dark curtain on Ethiopia. He is leveling outlandish charges against anyone who disagrees with his pointless, and unnecessary loosing war of aggression against the people ofTigrai. On the 20th of November, 2020 he expelled the director of international crisis group from Addis Ababa. His allegations demands and requests are getting stranger and Stanger by the day. He even lashed out at the head of the WHO (World Health Organization) blaming him that the he is seeking support for the TPLF. This mad man does not want the world to know his illegal aggression and genocidal war against the people of Tigrai. He said he is restoring law and order; on the contrary he destroyed all the semblances of law and order in Ethiopia. If the world did not stop this mad man he will plunge the whole of the Horn of Africa into war. He also invited another notorious dictator the illegitimate president for life of Eritrea-Afworki to come to his aid and attack the people of Tigrai from the North, he also asked South Sudan to send him 4,000 troops. The man appears to be indiscriminately shooting bullets in every direction and acting very strange. Moreover, he demanded the neighboring countries to issue statements of support. This mad man is becoming the most hated man in Ethiopia and beyond. He is strange, outlandish, crazy and just purely bizarre political rocky and neophyte who came from nowhere. He is nothing but a person who came to power by accident. Before his appointment to become a care leader in Ethiopia nobody has ever heard about him.

This strange man came from nowhere and was part and parcel of the brutal system that was an integral part of Ethiopia’s historical successive one man rulers who have plunged Ethiopia in perpetual and eternal crisis, turmoil, polarization, dictatorship that shuts down everything, and abject poverty.

When he came to power Abiye fooled many people by his fake political change in Ethiopia such as freedom of political prisoners, and invited the armed parties to come back to the country and signed fake peace with them. His most significant gain that attracted the world attention and the Noble Price Committee in Norway was when he signed peace agreement with Eritrea that makes him earn a Noble Peace price. The man has postponed the elections on the pretext of the Cov-19; he cracked down on all dissent and imprisoned so many of his opposition opponents. He sowed the seeds of one man dictatorship. The man has thrown out all the rule of law and talking about a law and order is joke. Another very strange thing he did was the formation of a navy in a country that has no access to sea. Nobody knows what this strange man is up to. He also forged very suspicious relationship with UAE whose drones are directly taking part in his war with TPLF. This man like his processors has internationalizing the war and inviting foreigners to help destroy another Ethiopian region called Tigrai. As of now Eritrea and UAE are officially involved in Abiye’s war on Tigrai. He also asked South Sudan to send his 4,000 troops. I am warning the people of all Horn of Africa to watch this mad man’s actions. Now he started targeting the Tigrai race. Clearly he is not fighting the TPLF but the Tigrai race. Frightening reports coming from Ethiopia indicate all Tigrains in Ethiopia have been targeted and purged from their jobs, businesses, the military and every walk of life. Things in Ethiopia today looks like how things were the time preceding the genocide against Tutsi’s in Rwanda in 1994. Clearly something akin to genocide against the Tigrai race and others is unfolding in Ethiopia and the whole Horn of Africa region is on the verge of multiple genocidal wars and internecine conflicts in Ethiopia and beyond

Prof. Suleiman Egeh is a freelance writer, political analyst, and a senior science instructor