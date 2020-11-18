Cilmi-baadhis: Cunida Xabxab-ka Oo Wax Weyn ka Tarta Cudurka Dilaaga Ah Ee Dhiig-karka.
Ka hortago waxa uu ka fiican yahay Is-daweynta, Waa murti ama weedh ku baahday Isticmaalkeedu dhinaca Caafimaadka. Waxa Dunidan aan ku noolahay ku soo batay Xanuunada jiitama ee loo caalwaayey, Sida Canser-ka, Macaan-ka, xanuunada sigaarku sanbabada ku reebo, wadno xanuun-ka iyo Tufta. sidaas awgeed waxa fiican in qof kastaa wax ka ogaado wax yaalaha laga qoro caafimaad-ka.
Warbixin caafimaad oo ka soo baxday dalka Maraykanka ayaa lagu sheegay in cunista Xabxab-ka ay hoos u dhigto dhiig karka, siiba dad-ka da’doodu dhex dhexaadka tahay.Warbixintan oo lagu daabacay Wargayska The American Journal of Hypertension ayaa lagu faahfaahiyey in cunista Xabxabku oo la laasimo ay hoos u dhigayso kororka khatarta cudurka dilaaga ah ee dhiig-karka.
Baadhitaankan caafimaad oo ay sameeyeen khubaro ku takhasustay Dhiig-karka ayaa lagu ogaaday in hadii Qofka dhiig-karka qabaa uu cuno 6 gram oo Xabxab ah maalintii ay heerka dhiig-karkiisu hoos u dhacayo.
Haddii Dhiig-karka aan lala tacaalin, sida warbixintu sheegtay waxa uu keeni karaa wadnaha qofka oo istaaga iyo Xanuunka Faaliga (Stroke) oo isna ku dhaca qofka.
Warbixinta oo faahfaahsan islamarkaana ku qoran Afka Ingiriiska halkan hoose ka akhri
Source: The American Journal of Hypertension
Waxa Soo Tarjumay: Osman Abdillahi Sool…..Freelance Journalist. sooldhuub@hotmail.com
Eating six grams of watermelon per day for six weeks can lower blood pressure values in middle-aged individuals, a small pilot study reveals.
According to the study published in the American Journal of Hypertension, watermelon can prevent pre-hypertension from advancing to full hypertension, a condition which contributes to stroke and heart attack.
Watermelon extract is the richest edible natural source of L-citrulline, an amino acid closely related to L-arginine which is responsible for regulating blood pressure values.
While watermelon is well tolerated, the use of L-arginine as a dietary supplement can cause gastrointestinal tract discomfort, diarrhea and nausea, scientists noted.
Apart from the above mentioned vascular benefits, watermelon offers abundant amounts of vitamin C, B6, A, fiber and potassium along with lycopene, a powerful antioxidant.
Functional foods such as watermelon are also believed to be capable of lowering blood glucose levels, the study found.
“Given the encouraging evidence generated by this preliminary study, we hope to continue the research and include a much larger group of participants in the next round,” said lead researcher Arturo Figueroa.
“Individuals with increased blood pressure and arterial stiffness — especially those who are older and those with chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes — would benefit from L-citrulline in either the synthetic or natural [watermelon] form�The optimal dose appears to be four to six grams a day,” said Figueroa.
