Cilmi-baadhis: Cunida Xabxab-ka Oo Wax Weyn ka Tarta Cudurka Dilaaga Ah Ee Dhiig-karka.

Warbixin caafimaad oo ka soo baxday dalka Maraykanka ayaa lagu sheegay in cunista Xabxab-ka ay hoos u dhigto dhiig karka, siiba dad-ka da’doodu dhex dhexaadka tahay.Warbixintan oo lagu daabacay Wargayska The American Journal of Hypertension ayaa lagu faahfaahiyey in cunista Xabxabku oo la laasimo ay hoos u dhigayso kororka khatarta cudurka dilaaga ah ee dhiig-karka.

Eating six grams of watermelon per day for six weeks can lower blood pressure values in middle-aged individuals, a small pilot study reveals.

According to the study published in the American Journal of Hypertension, watermelon can prevent pre-hypertension from advancing to full hypertension, a condition which contributes to stroke and heart attack.

Watermelon extract is the richest edible natural source of L-citrulline, an amino acid closely related to L-arginine which is responsible for regulating blood pressure values.