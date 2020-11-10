LETTER OF CONGRATULATOINS FROM SOMALILAND ADVOCACY GROUP.

Published by: yaska

TO: H.E… JOE BIDEN

President-Elect of United States of America

On behalf of the Somaliland Advocacy group and Somaliland People, We would like to congratulate you warmly on your victory as its 46th President of the United States of America .

The American People have appointed you at a time when the United States is facing many challenges.

We offer our best wishes as you lead your country forward and build a better future for the American People.

Your continual support in Africa is greatly appreciated. The humanitarian involvement in Somaliland, the advancement of democracy in Africa, these courageous chapters of United States correcting wrongs is now part of our African History.

Our situation could present a successful model for you. With a particular eye on the current US Political and mood of its citizens. Please consider Somaliland’s present conditions with possible solutions via passive but secondary involvement by your administration.

The Somaliland Advocacy Group represents the unrecognized Republic of Somaliland. “X-British-Somaliland”.

Somaliland and the United States share strategic interests and an excellent, longstanding partnership.

We have long supported US presence in the region of Horn of Africa, which has underwritten regional peace and stability for decades.

Somaliland has once again demonstrated the impressive vitality of its democratic institutions.

Somaliland is looking forward to continue engagement with you and your Government.

We wish you and your Government every success and look forward to continue consolidating our strategic partnership.

ANIIS A. ESSA…..DIRECTOR

SOMALILAND ADVOCACY GROUP

WASHINGTON DC…USA