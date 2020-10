Hadal hayn ka dhalatay ereyga “InshAllah ” ee uu isticmaalay Joe Biden

Yes, Joe Biden said “Inshallah” during the #Debates2020 debate. It literally means “God willing,” but it’s often used to mean, “Yeah, never going to happen.”

Example:

My wife: Will you finally pick up your socks?

Me: Inshallah.

No, saying inshallah doesn’t make you Muslim.

— Wajahat “Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic” Ali (@WajahatAli) September 30, 2020