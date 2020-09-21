History and Somaliland people will never forget, will never forgive those who committed large scale genocide against 100 000 innocent unarmed Somaliland civilians

Moments last, but memories remain everlasting. We will never forget and never forgive those who levelled Somaliland cites to the ground. we will never forget and never forgive those bombed Somaliland cities by aerial bombing and artillery bombardment. We will never forget and never forgive those who raped Somaliland women. We will never forget and forgive those landmined in Somaliland cities and towns to kill the maximum number of civilians. We will never forget and never forgive these made Somaliland children who cried in front of their helpless mothers. We never forget and never forgive those who looted Somaliland people personal properties. We will never forget and never forgive those Somaliland civilians fleeing from their own country.

We will never forget and never forgive those made Somaliland people as refugees to the neighboring countries, mainly Ethiopia. We will never forget and never those destroyed Somaliland cities and towns including schools and worship places like mosques. We will forget and forgive Farmajo close advisers like Abdirahman Guulwade and Mohamed Yousef who blessed the genocide committed by criminal regime against unarmed Somaliland civilians.

We will never forget and forgive those made Somaliland people as slaves in their own country. We will never forget and never forgive those who made our people suffer. We will never forget and forgive those who made Somaliland people voiceless in their own country. History will not forget the criminals listed in the above. Credit and glory go to the SNM men and women that liberated Somaliland and its people from the criminal regime that collapsed in 1991.

Ismail Lugweyne