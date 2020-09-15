The dead dream of forming greater Somalia born in Somaliland before 1960 and practically buried in Somaliland in 1991 taken into account many undeniable historical facts.

The initiative of pan Somalims originated from Somaliland and died in Somaliland in 1991. Somaliland poets have composed tens of pan Somalism songs and poems while the Italian Somalia did not compose even single pan Somalism songs or. Poetry. The idea of greater Somalia composed the dream of making one country that consists of the five Somali territories namely British Somaliland protectorate, Djibouti, Northern frontier of Kenya, the trustee territory of Somalia and the Somali region of Ethiopia. The initiative of pan Somalims originated from Somaliland and died in Somaliland in 1991. Somaliland poets have composed tens of pan Somalism songs and poems while the Italian Somalia did not compose even single pan Somalism songs or. Poetry.

The idea of greater Somalia comprised the dream of making one country that consists of the five Somali territories namely British Somaliland protectorate, Djibouti, Northern frontier of Kenya, the trustee territory of Somalia and the Somali region of Ethiopia. Presently, two of the five are parts of another two countries, Djibouti declared its own independence in 1976 and British Somaliland declared its own independence in 1991. This is the evidence and the proof the idea of greater Somalia was based on emotions and fiction stories, but not reality on the ground.

Hence, the trustee territory of Somalia known as Somalia stands alone as Somali territory. Therefore, Somalia Italy has depend on themselves and not live with false emotions like the one in 1960. Singing greater Somalia in Somaliland capital, Mogadishu will not generate Somaliland to unite with Somalia like in 1960 as this is identical to building a palace in the air which is more than impossible. Hence Somalia should have confidence to depend on themselves as false stories and fiction films will not have any sort of impact on the ground. Consequently, it is certain, the deadly unity in 1960 that result the genocide that taken the 100,000 Somaliland lives will certainly not occur again, not occur again, not occur again.

If worse comes worst, Somaliland independence will not be reversed. Somaliland independence will not be reversed at any cost. No one on earth can influence Somaliland people to reverse their political independence. Somaliland can survive even 100 years more without diplomatic recognition from the international community. Self-confidence is an asset in practical life. It means you win before you even start. Hence Somaliland has confidence in itself. Likewise, Italian Somalia need to have self-confidence .on themselves like in Somaliland. It is certain facts will remain as facts and equally fiction will remain as fiction. Somaliland is fact in the ground. But Greater Somalia like the one in 1960 means a 100 % fiction story with effect in 1991.

Hence, villa Somalia leadership should differentiate between truth, which is Somaliland is undeniable truth and lies which is the dream of villa Somalia that believes contrary to the truth. Singing dead dreams in Somali capital, Mogadishu is nothing but dead wish. Birds sign while flying in the air. In conclusion, Villa Somalia leadership’s dead wish about Somaliland is not different from a bird singing in the air which means zero impact on the ground.

Ismail Lugweyne