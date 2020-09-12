The New Relationship That Begun Between Two Country Somaliland And Taiwan Is A Big Victory W/Q Xamse Riiraash.

Published by: yaska

As we hearing these days the somaliland started to open a new relationship with taiwan . they delivered their office in Taiwan.and taiwan also delivered their office in somaliland.

how ever this new relationship between the two countries will become a big mircale.

the ministry of foreign In republic of somaliland he look like it will achieve many things that can show the world how somaliland moves day after day forward.

This will open up more achievements and it will allow us to open up more relations with more countries ,and this will always be a big achievement to somaliland.

Hamse Riiraash.