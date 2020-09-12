THE KINGDOM OF BAHRAIN ESTABLISHING FULL DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS WITH THE STATE OF ISRAEL ….. WHO’S NEXT? CAN SOMALILAND JOIN THE GAME NOW?

Published by: yaska

Historically in 72 years in the process, it was obviously the Arab Republic of Egypt who remarkably pave the way for this desperately needed normalization peace treaty between Egypt and the State of Israel in 1979.

Then apparently it was the Kingdom of Jordan who tremendously acknowledged this potential opportunity and subsequently decided to establish a peace treaty with the State of Israel in 1994. Furthermore, the UAE and Israel peace treaty signing ceremony is on the table and it’s coming up soon accordingly.

Today however marks yet another significant and historic achievement which will contribute enormously to the stability and prosperity of the Middle East region.

The joint statement between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Israel specified that the parties would enormously continue their efforts to achieve a just, comprehensive and enduring resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, to enable the Palestinian people to reach their own full potential. And I am quite optimistic about the whole situation, as I somehow believe the fact that this peace agreements, will eventually be the beginning of the end of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as a whole.

I really wonder if the government of Somaliland is yet determinedly willing to benefit such an immense opportunities and would somehow enormously take advantage of this perfect opportunity for peace, security and sustainable future social and economic development programs with the State of Israel. Or perhaps, are we still intend to be the last passenger?

Amb. Mohamed Ismail Hussein.

Former Somaliland Special Representative to Australia.

Email: somalilandfoundation@live.com.au

WhatsApp: + 252 633 165 005.