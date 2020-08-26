An open letter to President of Somaliland & International partners

Dear President Muse Biixi Abdi

Cc: International partners

I am firmly of the belief that Somaliland needs major reform of electoral processes and commissions, and of the criteria used to select Members of Parliament and local government officials. There is also a need to reform the justice system and ban corrupt practices by lawyers who use bribery and create fabricated disputes simply to make money. Banks and financial institutions too should be prevented by law from money laundering and making illegal money transfers. In addition, there should be openness and transparency in the awarding of tenders and contracts in the public, private and voluntary sectors.

Corruption affects economic performance by reducing both the volume and extent of government expenditure and revenues, subject to existing tax legislation and incomes. By reducing both direct and indirect tax revenues, corruption jeopardizes the public sector‘s ability to provide adequate levels of services to facilitate private sector development. Diversion of resources from human capital development (health and education) to less capacity-enhancing activities curtails a country’s economic growth potential.

The current administration interdepartementaal Institutions In somaliland is believed to be embezzling public funds and international aid. Administrative corruption has become a known phenomenon observed in Somaliland today which is worsening to the point of threatening our society and risking social upheaval and severe economic recession. The corruption level of 42.5%, according to the survey carried out by the Good Governance Anti-Corruption Commission (GGACC) in 2013, undermines public services such as health, education, water and

electricity, and severely impacts people with limited incomes. Corruption in government circles includes the use of tribalism and bribery in awarding jobs and contracts.

Poverty in urban areas of Somaliland stood at 29% and rural poverty at 38% in 2013, according to the World Bank and Ministry of Planning. The low investment in public services has taken a toll on human and economic development due to the lack of skilled labour, fragile economy and the haphazard regulatory framework. Low economic growth has deteriorated to the point where the social fabric of society is threatened. This deliberate policy adopted by the current administration not only reduces the economic growth of the country but lowers performance and productivity in the public sector, and is the most serious challenge facing the country. The indicators of low economic growth in Somaliland are low investment and Gross Domestic Product (GDP), high unemployment and increasing poverty.

However, there appear to be increasing efforts to root out corruption in the country’s institutions. Dayib Adan Haji Ali, the new chair of the GGACC who assumed office in February of this year, states he is equal to the task but will need the support and co-operation of the commission, media and citizens.

One of President Muse Bihi Abdi’s election themes was the promise to rid Somaliland of corruption in public offices and he is supporting the GGACC to launch a new campaign in order to win back the confidence of the people.

Speaking at the consultation workshop regarding the National Strategic Plan for 2020-2022 last month, Mr Ali said that the GGACC is a national and autonomous commission which strives to achieve maximum efficiency, transparency and accountability in government institutions. He added that the commission is ready to undertake wider reform in order to meet the priorities of the National Development Plan and encourage the principles of good governance in the public sector.

We are urging urgent reforms both public private’s and voluntary sectors In Somaliland systems of government.

We are also calling for the establishment civil legal services institute to provide training educational programmes to the legal community and civil servants .

Author

Founder: Saciid .H.Diiriye

Somaliland People’s party

London U.K