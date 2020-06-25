MIDNIGHT COMINIQUE

It is observed that the midnight communiqué been published on 22nd June 2020 has shown allowing exchange of cultural, academic, sports, etc. Understood such points were supposed to be agreed upon on the final stage of the agreements, which indicates that the cart has been put in front of the donkey, as well to be vigilant that Mogdishu rulers must not transport people to S/Land for refuge for their interest e.g intelligence gatherings, political propaganda during the election champagne and so on. Executing this article should be binding with other agreements to be agreed upon at same time.

Wa Billah Tawfiiq

Qore

Ahmed M. Huri