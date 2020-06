The Dangerous Item in the Agreement With Somalia

Published by: yaska

The recent agreement between Somaliland and Somalia issued in Djibouti on June 22, 2020, the item allowing exchange of cultural, academic, sports and trade is dangerous for opening cans of worms for gradual integration for unity with Somalia and opens the gates for Somaliwein. It is also against the law passed by Somaliland legislature on Feb. 5, 2012. This item must be removed from the agreement for being against the sovereignty and Constitution of Somaliland.

Ibrahim Hassan Gagale