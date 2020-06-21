The Somaliland-Somalia talks in Djibouti: The Unintended Consequences.

On June, 14th 2020 the international partners led by the United States

Ambassador (Donald Y. Yamamoto) and other multi international stakeholders

including European Union, African Union, Ethiopia and the host country of Djibouti

held talks between Somaliland and Somalia.

The talks between the two parties started back in 2012 in Ankara, Turkey.

The talks stalled for the last three and a half years following the

parliamentarian election of the current president of Somalia, Mohamed

Abdullahi (Farmajo).

The Somaliland president was elected by one-man-one vote and was

observed by international monitors which was declared free and fair

election.

The Ankara communique included the following highlights:

“ . . . it is stated that the purpose of the Ankara meeting is to reopen the

dialogue after the change in the leadership of the Somali Federal Republic,

and to establish a way forward for the dialogue.

Moreover, the agreement concerning the encouragement and facilitation of

international aid and development provided to Somaliland is also cited in

the Communique where the parties commit to refrain from using any

inflammatory language and any other act which may put the continuation

of the dialogue at risk.

“Parties will share intelligence and cooperate in the fight against terrorism,

extremism, piracy, illegal fishing toxic dumping, maritime crime and

serious crime, stated in the Communique…” (“Somalia and Somaliland

Sign “Ankara Communique””).

Unfortunately, the Farmajo regime started an overly aggressive campaign

against Somaliland, undermining and violating all prior agreements

between the two countries including: propaganda tactics, that included

Exploiting unsuspecting Somaliland youths through social media by luring

them with few dollars, sabotage of developmental projects and programs,

attempts to block livestock exports to Saudi Arabia. This was one of the

most naked aggressions against Somaliland since the collapse of the

military regime of Siad Bare. The Somali authorities suggested that

Somaliland dealers obtain a certificate of health for their livestock from

Mogadishu before they are able to export to Saudi Arabia. They also

violated the accord of air traffic joint management between the two

countries.

Somaliland, having experienced these belligerent attempts from Somalia to undermine their existence, was not fond

of any future talks with the current regime.

However, after a lot of pressure and multiple attempts from powerful

countries, especially the United States of America to restart the talks, they

agreed to seat at the table with their opponents, provided it is an open and

transparent talk at an international arena.

Obviously, different stakeholders and countries had their own different

agendas in mind. However, the only intention of the Somali Federal

government to participate in this round of talks was to use this opportunity

in their reelection campaign. The Somali delegation was not prepared for

an honest and difficult discussion.They did not anticipate how far apart the

two sides were on the issues.

Obviously, it was not the intended outcome for Farmajo and his

regime.The Somalia delegation led by Farmajo anticipated cordial and

comforting discussions that would ultimately lead to handshakes and

photo-ops for their upcoming reelection campaign of 2021, hence the

delay of the talks for three and half years.

On the other hand Somaliland leaders especially Muse Bihi, the president

of Somaliland was well-prepared to seize the moment and take advantage

of this unique opportunity and present a very strong case at an

international arena. Muse Bihi litigated the case from the inception of the

failed union to the tumultuous journey that followed and ultimately led to

the reclaim of their independence. He demonstrated a significant historic

sequence of events up to the current affairs between the two neighboring

countries and show-cased their agenda skillfully and with a style.

Muse Bihi showed undisputed and strong presidential leadership skills and

superior knowledge of the issues at hand. On the other hand, the Somalia

delegation showed lack of interest and lower confidence in their

government by not having a mandate or decision making capabilities,

especially for the last three days of the talks. When certain issues were

brought forth for discussion and immediate decision making, they said, we

have to consult our leaders, which means the president of Somalia,

Farmajo, who left the meeting after the opening.

Therefore, moving forward it would be very difficult to reach any

formidable resolution unless the participants have a full mandate from their

perspective governments.

