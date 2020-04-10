WARQAD FURAN OO KU SOCOTA CORONA VIRUS. (COVID-19) OR (SARS-CoV-2)

Published by: dawlad

AN OPEN LETTR TO COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2)

Friday, 10 April 2020.

Dear COVID-19. (SARS-CoV-2)

Speaking in my capacity as poor, desperate and scared citizen of this badly wounded world. Therefore, please allow me to take this magnificent opportunity of writing this letter to you. And I would very much love to express our heartfelt and sincere appreciation for visiting our desperately and immensely wounded world for the very first time.

However, we have to admit the fact, that you are indeed, an enormous and invisible monster, and you are the great equalizer, and you do not possibly discriminate against your own prey. And it doesn’t really matter to you whoever the hell we belong to, whether we are young or old, rich or poor, famous or totally unknown species, race, religion or perhaps any other sexual orientation. Apparently you left no stone unturned to deliberately devastate our world and stretch-out your muscle to destroy our formidable global economies.

Furthermore, we have come to the realization of that, we have miserably failed and could not possibly confront or compete against your might and power as they are indeed, far more superior than any known modern technology or perhaps the highly sophisticated weapons of mass destruction (WMD) that we have in our own possessions will not even scare you of, right about now. Therefore, there is no way in hell that nobody can put you down or perhaps, has the slightest intention of challenging you at all including Iron Mike Tyson. Undoubtedly, you are totally unpredictable and immensely unprecedented monster beast.

Obviously we have unbearably experienced an enormous loss of lives all around the globe and we will extremely be so delighted and indebted to you forever, if you consider changing your mind and immediately depart to a faraway planets and other galaxies out there including Mars and Venus, and fiercely fight and terminate against those Mother-fucking Aliens illegally occupying other planets out there.

Despite of all these international health experts including World Health Organization (WHO) have miserably underestimated your incomprehensible magnitude of human devastation as well as the immensely contagious disease that you have brought to our still untouched and virgin world.

But there is never too late to confront you face to face, and dispatch you off to the hell that you really deserve, if you do not agree an unconditional ceasefire and apparently do not consider withdrawing your troops from our planet earth as soon as practically possible. And you don’t necessarily have to consider this as a threat to your national security, but rather a way out of containing and effectively subduing your deadly phenomenon virus pandemic. It’s a race against time, and we will, without any shadow of a doubt prevail and definitely kick some ass and that’s only if you deliberately refuse to sign a non-aggression pact with the rest of the international community.

Mr. COVID-19, we will be forever grateful to you, if by all means necessary you accept this unconditional ceasefire and leave this badly wounded planet earth. We will seriously remember this great gesture forever. Besides if you honestly declare and seriously consider signing this an unconditional ceasefire. We will without any hesitation accept all your demands including a prison swap procedures, and we are therefore willing to immediately proceed with releasing all COVID-19 prisoners of war (POW) including (1) Face Masks (2) Ventilators (3) Hand Wash (4) Stay Home Troopers (5) Safe Distancing (6) Lockdowns (7) Frightening Situations (8) overcrowded hospitals (9) Police beatings (10) All other protective gears. And of course, any significant amount of money you demand for your esteemed departure will be considered seriously by the international communities, anyway.

In spite of the fact, our beautiful world has now been badly wounded and totally devastated by your unrepentant and ruthless invasion. And we were so astonished to witness your scale of devastation and your consistent and relentless terror campaign against our beautiful world.

Furthermore, Mr. COVID -19 also known as SARS-CoV-2. Our unforgettable and miserable international health experts has definitely let us down and unbearably underestimated your incomprehensible magnitude and the scale of devastation that you have created all around the globe. They do not believe the fact, that you will be as devastating as the Spanish flu of 1917-1918. Which killed an estimated 50 million people, infected one third of the global population and was undoubtedly the deadliest pandemic flu virus in human history.

However, on several emergency meetings, we have therefore thought about directly challenging you militarily and fighting back against your totally unprecedented invasion of our world. And If possible, we could have used against you, with our highly sophisticated weapons of technological advancement including the fiercely and internationally acclaimed satellite guided Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICPM) in order to devastate your own fucking world and wherever the hell you came from. But we rather prefer to declare a ceasefire and make peace with you, instead.

Obviously, we are very much aware of your filthy, deadly and incurable disease occurs over a wide geographical areas and effects an exceptionally high proportion of the global population. In a manner that has never seen before. Besides all the top international leading doctors and other highly regarded scientists has miserably failed to produce not a single vaccine or perhaps any other medical substance to further prevent and effectively encounter with your global and rapidly spread-out disease, particularly, for this very critical moment of time, where you have mercilessly devastated the world economy as well as the precious lives of tens and thousands of innocent people that you have cruelly and mercilessly destroyed.

Finally, I will greatly appreciate it for your thoughtful consideration of taking this challenge and accepting our unconditional ceasefire which will enables you to immediately depart to for more action into a faraway galaxies, instead.

I look forward to hearing from you soon.

Kind regards.

Amb. Mohamed Ismail Hussein (Balishire)

Former Somaliland Special Representative to Australia.

Somaliland Mission Australia.

WhatsApp: +252 633 165 005.

Email: somalilandfoundation@live.com.au