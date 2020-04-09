Short Biography of the Somaliland Legend Mohamed Ismail Hussein (Hudaydi)

Published by: yaska

Bisha March todubadeedu Waaa Malin Lama Ilaawaan Ku Ah Tarrikhdi Somaliland Iyo Dadka ku Hadala Af-soomaaliga oo Dhan. Taarkhdu Markay Ahayd 03/07/2020 Waxa Inaga Baxay Shakhsi aad iyo aad u Qaali Ah-Mohamed Ismail Hussein (Xudaydi) oo U dhintay Cudurka Dilaaga ah ee Cornovirus.

Today for all the people of Somaliland decent all over the world is a day that we will never forget. Mohamed Ismail (Hudaydi) passed away in London on the 7th of March, 2020 and he was 92 years of age. He started his music career in Aden-the then British Protectorate of South Arabia the modern Republic of Yemen. That day is a day a great legend of Music and songs passed away. This legend was a playwright, music creator, singer, songwriter, and pioneer in the playing of guitar (Ouud/Cuud). Hudaydi has created the Music for numerous Qarami songs such as Raaheeye, Riftoor, Nugul, Jiib, Ciil, Aroor, Hayaan and many others. At a very young age he immigrated to British Protectorate of Southern Arabia what is now part of the then Republic of Yemen. Those days were when the wind of independence from the colonial yolk has been sweeping thought out the world, and especially in Africa and the Middle East. In those days in Aden he met Mohamed Ismail (Bark had CASs (former Balayacas) a diehard Somaliland nationalist and freedom activist, Jabiya and others. Mohamed Ismail participated in a music and songs competition held in Aden in 1957 a time an Egyptian legendary singer Farid Al-Adrash was visiting Aden and got the number position in that music competition. Mohamed Ismail born in Berbera, the then British Somaliland protectorate; the modern Republic of Somaliland. Among the Qarami songs he composed is Rahiiye and Riftoor, and both of those hit songs were sang by another Somaliland vocalist legend (Mohamed Ahmed Kuluc). Few of the other legends of the Heello were Abdillahi Qarshe, Ali Suguleh (Dun Carbeed, Hussein Aw Farah, Omar Duule, Mohamed Suleiman, Mohamed Yusuf, Osman Mohamed, and others. The early generations of the Heello were pioneers and trailblazers who paved the way for another generation of both male and female vocalist such as Mohamed Mogeh, Ahmed Mogeh, Hibo Mohamed Hudoon, Mandeeq, Marwo Mohamed, Safi Duale, Amina Feer, Rashid Balaw and others. History will never forget Hudaydi and his enormous contribution to Somaliland and Somali music for that matter. Hudaydi emerged in the music scene at the same time when legendary Sudanese playwrights and vocalist were generating phenomenal music and songs. Among those Sudanese legends was Siyad Khalifa, Mohamed Al-Wardi, Abdulkarim Al-Kabuli, Salah Ibnal Badiya, Ahmed Mustafa and others.

Prof. Suleiman Egeh is a freelance writer, political analyst and a senior science instructor