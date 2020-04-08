An open letter to His Excellency the PM of Ethiopia, Mr Abiy Ahmed

Published by: dawlad

Your excellency, I am a citizen of the Republic of Somaliland, and in the following few lines, I would discuss the geopolitical dynamics of the Horn of Africa, the leading role played by Ethiopia, and the importance of an independent Somaliland in this question.

Mr Prime Minister, I am a staunch supporter of your vision of democratic, pluralistic and economically and politically integrated Horn of Africa.

In this equation, I would remind your excellency of the fundamentally important role that Somaliland has always played in the strategic interests of Ethiopia and visa-versa.

Over the centuries, the Ethiopian plains provided essential food products etc. for the people of Somaliland. In exchange, Somaliland ports of zalya and Berbera were the gateways to the central and eastern regions of Ethiopia. The strategic interests and the survival of the two nations are intertwined.

The cultural exchange and never-dying memories of brotherhood between the two nations are inherent in the folklore traditions on both sides.

For instance, the Sheikh who established Hargeisa attended religious schools in the Holy City of Harar. That is why, the people of Hargeisa love to call their town Toga Harar – The valley of Harar.

In consideration of this reality, King Menelik was in 1897 personally engaged in the negotiations with the British Government in the Anglo-Ethiopian Treaty drawing the border between Somaliland and Ethiopia.

In particular, the King insisted on the inclusion of an Addendum Clause stipulating that the caravan routes between the city of Harar and the seaport of Zayla should be open to Ethiopia as part and parcel of the Treaty.

In Exchange, the British required that the Somaliland people in pursue of grass and water for their livestock should enjoy access across the borderline.

Today, your Excellency is aware that Somaliland has reclaimed its impendence in 1991 and succeeded in establishing working, effective and democratic institutions.

It is also true that the close relationship between Ethiopia and Somaliland is model for the entire African continent – not a single shot has been fired along the borderline from the day Somalilanders declared their independence on 18 May 1991.

On top of that, the assistance that the Ethiopian Government is extending to their Somaliland brethren is well-received and earns the thanks and gratitude of all Somalilanders.

In this context, I would like to remind your Excellency NOT to compromise this centuries-old brotherly and strategically beneficial relationship – no matter how lucrative the alternative offers are.

Finally, we are fully aware that some clever and often Mafia trained regional brokers are offering your Excellency seemingly lucrative alternatives aimed at negatively impacting the strong relationship that your country enjoys with Somaliland.

Your Excellency, we are also aware that these sinister proposals are sugar-coated to undermine our cordial relations, but in reality are actually a hollow illusion, and above all destructive.

Hassan Abdi Yousuf

Geopolitical Analyst

Hargeisa, Somaliland